Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells $50,041.08 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ISSC stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

