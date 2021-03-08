US Bancorp DE Has $44,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.66 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

