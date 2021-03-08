Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 518.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $229,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

