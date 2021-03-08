US Bancorp DE Sells 1,565 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.