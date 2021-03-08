Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $74.00 at Truist

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $60.63 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

