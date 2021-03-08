American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

AEO stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $41,527,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,536,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

