US Bancorp DE Purchases 812 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

