CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 768.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CAI International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 8.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE:CAI opened at $42.71 on Monday. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $738.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.