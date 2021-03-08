US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,850 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

