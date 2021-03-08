US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSE:AI opened at $95.15 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

