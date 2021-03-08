Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

