TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

