Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post $3.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $3.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

NYSE TRV opened at $152.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

