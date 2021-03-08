The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is ($0.33). The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.