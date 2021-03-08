$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

