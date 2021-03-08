Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $19.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $14.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.