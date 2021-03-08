Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $3,831,356.75 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

