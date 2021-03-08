WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $76.08 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

