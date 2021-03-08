Insider Buying: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Purchases $13,608,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE W opened at $295.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
