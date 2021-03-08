Insider Buying: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Purchases $13,608,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE W opened at $295.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.