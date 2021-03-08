Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 144,800 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GMS opened at $39.68 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

