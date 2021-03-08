Boston Partners Sells 24,254 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in International Seaways were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

