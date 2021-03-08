PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of PolarityTE worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

