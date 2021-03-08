SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SFL by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 4,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

SFL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

