Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AIM ImmunoTech were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,235 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIM opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.