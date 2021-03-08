Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.