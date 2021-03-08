Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

