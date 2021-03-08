Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $100,602.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JBLU stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

