Volker Weng Sells 2,973 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43.

Volker Weng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

