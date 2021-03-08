Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,670 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

