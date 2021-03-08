Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,670 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.
- On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.
- On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.
- On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.
- On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.
Shares of Civeo stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
