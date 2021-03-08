Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 540,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $444.74 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

