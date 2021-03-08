Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $233.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $246.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

