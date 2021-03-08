Short Interest in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expands By 30.3%

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

