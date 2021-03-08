Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 183,260 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $47,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

