SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

