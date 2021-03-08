VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VICI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,105 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

