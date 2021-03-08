Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,150 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRSV. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.