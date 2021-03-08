China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CCRC opened at $4.97 on Monday. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

