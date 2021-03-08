Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.