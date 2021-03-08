Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. We note that comparable sales have started to moderate. Management expects first-quarter 2021 comparable sales to decline in the high-single digits. This reflects the impact of cycling the initial demand surge witnessed in March 2020 owing to the pandemic. Meanwhile, COVID-19 related expenses and higher commodity costs may exert pressure on margins. Nonetheless, Grocery Outlet looks well poised from a long-term perspective given its flexible sourcing and distribution model. The company’s compelling value proposition will continue to attract bargain-hunters and encourage customers to revisit stores.”

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,843.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.