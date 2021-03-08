RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

