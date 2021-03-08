Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.77.

APTV opened at $146.17 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

