The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

