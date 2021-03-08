The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,507,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $60,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Mirova acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

