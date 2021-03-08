Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 3,410 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

