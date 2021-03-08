-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

