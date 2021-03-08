Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,518,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 552,485 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

