Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.