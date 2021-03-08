National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,020 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 888.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

