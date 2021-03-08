Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €28.91 ($34.01) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.06.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.