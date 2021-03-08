Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Declines By 23.6%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

